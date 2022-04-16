ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Lowered to GBX 4,100

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.71) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,694.64 ($48.14).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,763.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,210.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75).

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.92), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($7,735,531.16).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

