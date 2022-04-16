ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 4,100

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($62.55) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,824.50.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.