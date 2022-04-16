Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $265.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.17 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $207.83 and a one year high of $483.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.92.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.84.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

