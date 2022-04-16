Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of AUPH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,249. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,674 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.