Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,258 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

ADSK stock traded down $5.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,987. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

