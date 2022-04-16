Autonio Price Tops $0.0241 on Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $218,727.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.02 or 0.07491563 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,397.09 or 0.99813802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041738 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.