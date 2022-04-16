Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.29.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.75. 473,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $997.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.50. Avaya has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avaya by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,170,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,768,000 after buying an additional 111,382 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,678,000 after buying an additional 1,769,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Avaya by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,559,000 after buying an additional 3,333,354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avaya by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,518,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,465,000 after buying an additional 427,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

