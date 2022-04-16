B. Riley Trims Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Target Price to $29.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 765,300 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Cinemark by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $40,031,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 709,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.