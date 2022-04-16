B. Riley Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $95.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.76.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

