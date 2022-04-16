B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTO shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Senior Officer Roger Richer bought 58,979 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.78 per share, with a total value of C$340,898.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 408,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,363,910.18. Also, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$38,730.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 505,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,184.58. Insiders have sold a total of 493,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,624 in the last ninety days.

BTO traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.24. 2,790,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,325. The firm has a market cap of C$6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$6.63.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$657.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

