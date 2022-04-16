Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.0026.

Shares of NYSE:BBDO opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Banco Bradesco are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 19th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, April 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 21.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

