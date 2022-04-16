Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €0.73 ($0.79) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.09) to €0.90 ($0.98) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF remained flat at $$0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 61,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,065. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

