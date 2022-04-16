Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,300 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the March 15th total of 500,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BKHPF opened at $10.32 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

