Bank of America Boosts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$46.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCO. Eight Capital upgraded Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.55.

Get Cameco alerts:

TSE:CCO opened at C$39.63 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$19.50 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -152.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.32.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Also, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total value of C$485,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,258,797.80. Insiders have sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416 over the last three months.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.