Barclays Cuts Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $70.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Alarm.com has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $95.83.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 180,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 17,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Alarm.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.