Barclays Cuts ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 2,125

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,694.64 ($48.14).

ASC opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,763.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,210.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

