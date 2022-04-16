Barclays Cuts Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Price Target to GBX 360

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 480 ($6.25) to GBX 360 ($4.69) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Dr. Martens to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $360.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

