Barclays Lowers Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $55.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.20.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

