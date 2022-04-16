BarterTrade Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (BART)

BarterTrade (BART) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One BarterTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. BarterTrade has a market cap of $238,807.20 and $30.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BarterTrade

BarterTrade (CRYPTO:BART) is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. The official message board for BarterTrade is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation . BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio . The official website for BarterTrade is bartertrade.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

