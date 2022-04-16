Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,464 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

