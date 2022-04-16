Befesa (OTC:BFSAF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Befesa S.A. (OTC:BFSAF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.90 and last traded at $73.90. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.43.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

