Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 155 ($2.02) price objective on the stock.

BEG has been the topic of several other research reports. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.12) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 163 ($2.12) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

BEG opened at GBX 110 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,100.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.15. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 97 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.34 ($1.96).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,000.00%.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

