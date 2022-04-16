BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after buying an additional 77,060 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in BeiGene by 46.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $182.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.50.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

