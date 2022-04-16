Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Victoria (LON:VCP)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,280 ($16.68) price target on the stock.
Shares of Victoria stock opened at GBX 734 ($9.56) on Tuesday. Victoria has a one year low of GBX 640 ($8.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,220 ($15.90). The company has a market cap of £857.70 million and a PE ratio of 244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 804.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 980.17.
Victoria Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.