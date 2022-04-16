Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Victoria (LON:VCP)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,280 ($16.68) price target on the stock.

Shares of Victoria stock opened at GBX 734 ($9.56) on Tuesday. Victoria has a one year low of GBX 640 ($8.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,220 ($15.90). The company has a market cap of £857.70 million and a PE ratio of 244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 804.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 980.17.

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

