Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.93.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.43. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock worth $3,548,574. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.