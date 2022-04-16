Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,628.75 ($21.22).

BYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.86) to GBX 1,500 ($19.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.89) to GBX 1,750 ($22.80) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.13) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.41) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,517 ($19.77) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,454.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,514.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,163 ($15.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,760 ($22.93). The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

