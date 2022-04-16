Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%.

BMRA stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

