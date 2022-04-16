BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BTA opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

