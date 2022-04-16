BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 195 Average Price Target from Analysts

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.54).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTA shares. Barclays cut their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.32) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.