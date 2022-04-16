BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 195 Average Price Target from Analysts

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.54).
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTA shares. Barclays cut their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.32) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.