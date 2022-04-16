BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE MUA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.75. 163,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,108. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.