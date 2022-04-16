Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.70

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.70 and traded as high as C$58.76. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$58.02, with a volume of 109,763 shares traded.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Boardwalk REIT from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

