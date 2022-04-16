Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $14.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
