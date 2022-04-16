Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $124.59 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.60.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXP. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

