Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRZE. started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51. Braze has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 175,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,150,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,290,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

