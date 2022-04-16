Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the March 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 393,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $132.40. 207,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,341,000 after acquiring an additional 269,168 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,996,000 after buying an additional 386,505 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,111,000 after buying an additional 108,585 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after buying an additional 147,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,109,000 after buying an additional 135,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.