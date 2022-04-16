Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EAT. Raymond James cut their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.65.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE:EAT opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.47.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,955 over the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.