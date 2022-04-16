Brokerages Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Announce -$1.58 EPS

Analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.50). Alaska Air Group posted earnings per share of ($3.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $57.11. 1,582,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $72.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,192,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after buying an additional 678,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after buying an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

