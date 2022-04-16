Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDK. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.44. 4,719,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.20. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

