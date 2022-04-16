Brokerages Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will post $103.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.02 million and the highest is $134.37 million. eHealth posted sales of $134.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $455.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.34 million to $457.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $527.12 million, with estimates ranging from $480.26 million to $603.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 205.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $9.40. 546,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,900. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. eHealth has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $251.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.09.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

