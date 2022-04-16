Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IGT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of IGT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. 1,036,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $47,458,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $844,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,013,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,413,000 after purchasing an additional 955,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.