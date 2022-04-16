Brokerages Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) will post ($1.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.42). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.84) to ($4.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($2.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $78,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $502,146.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,509 shares of company stock worth $1,909,643. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,037,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.50. 625,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,215. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

