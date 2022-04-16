Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 52.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 849,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

SCM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $270.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.24. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

