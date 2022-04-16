Brokerages Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $766.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) will post sales of $766.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $745.00 million and the highest is $781.30 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $634.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

AQN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $15.62. 1,277,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,046. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

