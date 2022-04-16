Brokerages Expect Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 20.89%.

GAMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 208,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,669. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

