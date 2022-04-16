Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.48 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HRGet Rating) will announce $140.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $130.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $543.23 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $558.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

