Brokerages Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.19 Million

Analysts forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $532.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540.21 million and the lowest is $524.57 million. HEICO reported sales of $466.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. HEICO’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEI. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

In other HEICO news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $2,504,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709 in the last ninety days. 8.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in HEICO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,056,000 after buying an additional 456,514 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $37,244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,334,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after purchasing an additional 89,554 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 1,092.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.79. The company had a trading volume of 233,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,895. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO has a 12 month low of $122.94 and a 12 month high of $159.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

