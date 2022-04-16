Brokerages Expect Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) will report $10.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.22 million to $12.25 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full-year sales of $61.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.18 million to $61.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $81.21 million, with estimates ranging from $80.52 million to $81.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerva Surgical.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

UTRS stock remained flat at $$4.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,410. Minerva Surgical has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

