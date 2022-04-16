Brokerages Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. National Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

NATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NATI traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.71. 380,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,021. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In related news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

