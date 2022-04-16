Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $1.14. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,314,000 after buying an additional 95,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,583,000 after buying an additional 90,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,865,000 after buying an additional 142,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

