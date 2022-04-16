Brokerages Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,511. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

